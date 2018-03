Trump heads to California next week

Donald Trump will visit California next week, his first visit to the Golden State as president, the White House announced on Wednesday.

Scroll for more content...

Sources familiar with Trump's plans say he is expected to visit California to the US-Mexico border to look at border wall prototypes in the San Diego area.

The President and White House have been looking to schedule a trip to the border "for a while," one source said. Trump has not visited California since he was sworn into office, though Vice President Mike Pence did a lucrative fundraising swing through the state in October.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed Trump is traveling to California next week but did not provide more specific details.

Asked why he's making the trip, Sanders said Trump had been busy enacting elements of his agenda, such as creating jobs and growing the economy.