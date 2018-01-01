Why Madonna, Kim Kardashian West and Cardi B look like BFFs

They may seem like an odd trio, but Madonna, Kim Kardashian West and Cardi B appear to dig each other.

The three were together at Madonna's Oscars party, and the photos are intriguing fans.

"Gang-Gang," Madonna wrote in a caption of the women peeking through torn paper.

The singer also snuggled up in a photo with rapper Cardi B; Cardi's fianc-, rapper Offset; and his Migos group member, Quavo.

"Love this girl so much," Madonna wrote.

It was a mutual lovefest, as Cardi B professed her fandom.

"I met my real life IDOL @madonna," the rapper wrote in a caption of a photo of herself, Madonna and the Migos members. "I can't even believe i performed at her event and it was the most meaningful performance ever."

Cardi B grew up listening to her mother's Madonna tunes, she wrote.

"I performed Material Girl freshman year in High school, listen to her on all my photo shoots to have super confidence and always mentioned her in my interviews," the rapper wrote. "The best part about it is she was everything i thought she would be a Liberal Kick a** feminist b***h."

As for Kardashian West, she and Madonna were together again Tuesday, talking about their respective beauty lines during an event in Los Angeles.

Kardashian West is the proprietor of KKW Beauty, and Madonna has MDNA Skin.