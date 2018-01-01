Samsung's new smart TV is a tech chameleon

Samsung's new smart TV lineup blends in with its surroundings like a chameleon.

The South Korean tech giant on Wednesday announced its 2018 lineup of QLED TVs and the standout feature is what Samsung calls "ambient mode," which mimics the colors and patterns of the walls around it.

It's designed to work for mounted TVs when users aren't watching a show or movie. The intent is to match interior d-cor rather than looking like an eyesore on the wall.

To set up the feature, you'll need to take a picture of the mounted TV via the corresponding Samsung SmartThings app. From there, the app uses a color and brightness matching process to display the same color or pattern as the TV's surroundings. Users can also upload their own photos instead or use pre-set d-cor images, such as a photo of mountains.

When in ambient mode, it can also play music or show the time, weather, and news headlines.

There's a special button on the remote to activate the setting.

It also only comes with one cable, which transmits both data and power, to cut down on cord clutter.

Samsung's voice assistant Bixby voice assistant is also included.

Samsung has not yet announced pricing. The TVs will be available this month.

This isn't the first time the company has tried to make TVs blend in with the home. Last year, it unveiled the Frame TV, which is designed to look like a framed piece of art on the wall, featuring abstract designs and black and white images, when not in use.

Most recently, Samsung showed off a 146-inch TV called the Wall in January. The model is modular, allowing you to customize the size and shape of the screen by adding or removing sections.

Other companies are attempting to make tech products look more attractive in the home, too. Amazon recently updated its original Echo smart speaker with finishes such as wood veneer, brushed metal and a gray fabric, while interior designer Jonathan Adler partnered with startup Aura on a trendy digital picture frame.