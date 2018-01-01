Man shoots neighbor, abducts 2-year-old son after argument with mother

Las Vegas Metro police are seeking the public's help in locating a 2-year-old child that was taken from his mother after an argument that led to a shooting on Tuesday night in West Las Vegas.

Officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance and a shooting just before 10 p.m. at 2800 South Decatur Boulevard, near Sahara Avenue. Police said the boy's father, Amir Abdul-Rahim, arrived at the apartment complex where an argument broke out with the boy's mother.

A neighbor intervened and was shot multiple times by Abdul-Rahim. Police said he was taken to a nearby hospital where he is expected to survive.

Abdul-Rahim fled the scene with the toddler, Kuwait Abdul-Rahim, in a dark colored SUV, possibly a Jeep Patriot. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If spotted, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Police described the toddler as a black boy with brown hair and eyes. Abdul-Rahim is described as a 26-year-old black man, with brown eyes and black hair standing at 6'3" and weighing about 165 pounds.