Take a first look at the second season of 'Marvel's Luke Cage'

Luke Cage ain't no joke.

That's the message of the trailer for the second season of "Marvel's Luke Cage."

Mike Colter returns as the indestructible ex-con who is the pride of his beloved Harlem.

"I'm Luke Cage," the character says in the new trailer. "You can't burn me, you can't blast me, and you definitely can't break me."

"Wanna test me?" Cage adds. "Step up. I'm right here."

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the hit Netflix series.

"Marvel's Luke Cage" is back June 22.