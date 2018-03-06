Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Top economic adviser Gary Cohn leaves White House in wake of tariff rift

President Donald Trump's top economic ad...

Posted: Mar. 6, 2018 4:48 PM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2018 5:50 PM

President Donald Trump's top economic adviser Gary Cohn is resigning, the White House announced on Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

Cohn, who had once been rumored as a potential next chief of staff, will leave the White House in the wake of his fierce disagreement with the President's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

"Gary has been my chief economic adviser and did a superb job in driving our agenda, helping to deliver historic tax cuts and reforms and unleashing the American economy once again. He is a rare talent, and I thank him for his dedicated service to the American people," Trump said in a statement.

The New York Times first reported the news.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events