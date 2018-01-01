Prominent Mid-Michigan car dealer found dead in church parking lot

The head of a chain of Mid-Michigan car dealerships was found dead in a church parking lot Tuesday morning.

Police found the body of Ron Dice of RPM Auto Sales at West Vienna United Methodist Church at the intersection of Webster and Wilson roads in Vienna Township.

RPM Auto Sales has six locations in Clio, Flint, Saginaw and Lansing. The company has sold mostly used cars since it started in 1982.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating Dice's death as a suicide.