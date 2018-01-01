Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Prominent Mid-Michigan car dealer found dead in church parking lot

The head of a chain of Mid-Michigan car dealerships was found dead in a church parking lot Tuesday morning.Pol...

Posted: Mar. 6, 2018 2:53 PM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2018 3:30 PM

The head of a chain of Mid-Michigan car dealerships was found dead in a church parking lot Tuesday morning.

Scroll for more content...

Police found the body of Ron Dice of RPM Auto Sales at West Vienna United Methodist Church at the intersection of Webster and Wilson roads in Vienna Township.

RPM Auto Sales has six locations in Clio, Flint, Saginaw and Lansing. The company has sold mostly used cars since it started in 1982.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating Dice's death as a suicide.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events