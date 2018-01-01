Google Street View lets you virtually visit Disney Parks in the US

Daydreaming about Disneyland right now? You can visit the "Happiest Place on Earth" without leaving your house.
Google Maps now has a Street View available for Disney Parks in the U.S.
In a blog post, Google Street View Program Manager Deanna Yick said, "Be our guest at 11 Disney Parks, and with Street View, anything your heart desires will come to you - castles, rides, attractions to infinity and beyond."
The locations:
Pandora - The World of Avatar
Epcot, Orlando
Epcot, Morocco
Disney Magic Kingdom Park, Orlando
Disney Springs, Orlando
Disney California Adventure, Anaheim
Guardians of the Galaxy, Anaheim
Toontown, Anaheim
Disney Hollywood Studios, Orlando
Disney Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Orlando