Gov. Brown to become Girl Scout for life

In honor of designating Girl Scout Leadership Day next week, Oregon Governor Kate Brown will become a lifetime member of the scouts.

On Monday, March 12, the governor will proclaim the day Girl Scouts Leadership Day. Monday will mark the 106th anniversary of the Girl Scouts of the USA.

According to the Girl Scouts of Oregon and SW Washington, the first Girl Scout meeting was held with 18 girls from Savannah, Georgia on March 12, 1912.

On Monday, the Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington will also honor Brown as a lifetime Girl Scout in a pinning ceremony.

"Girl Scouts teaches girls that their voices count--that they bring a valuable perspective and that the world needs their leadership," says Karen Hill, Chief Executive Officer for Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington. "Girls benefit so much from seeing women like Governor Kate Brown in the highest leadership role in Oregon--it helps them envision themselves there. It's our pleasure to honor Governor Kate Brown during Women's History Month, in the presence of so many of our country's future female leaders!"

In addition to Brown's induction as a lifetime scout, Girl Scout Leadership Day will celebrate and recognize local Girl Scouts and celebrate the G.I.R.L. Agenda, an initiative that aims to help girls lead positive change through civic action.