Video shows motorcyclist performing stunts next to officer

A video making its way around social media shows a stunt motorcycle rider driving down Natural Bridge near Kingshighway right next to a St. Louis Police officer.

In the video, it appears to show the District 6 police officer fist bump the stunt rider's foot as the rider continues to do wheelies and tricks on the busy road.

Sgt. Keith Barrett with SLMPD says the department is aware of the video and an internal investigation is currently underway.

Two years ago, News 4 did a story regarding stunt riders in downtown St. Louis. At the time, a spokesperson for the department issued this statement:

The district does have supplemental patrols to address cruising and stunt riders, however, they are often difficult to catch in the act. If an officer were to witness a stunt rider, they would be ticketed for whatever traffic violations they committed.

In the recently posted video, the officer does not appear to stop the stunt rider or ticket him.

This is an ongoing story.