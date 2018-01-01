Clear
Office of Special Counsel: Conway violated Hatch Act

Posted: Mar. 6, 2018 11:07 AM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2018 11:44 AM

The US Office of Special Counsel announced Tuesday that White House aide Kellyanne Conway violated the Hatch Act on two occasions by "advocating for and against candidates" in last year's Alabama Senate special election.

In a new report, the OSC special counsel, Henry Kerner, pointed to Conway's TV interviews conducted in her "official capacity" in November and December of last year. The agency said Conway "impermissibly mixed official government business with political views about candidates in the Alabama special election."

One of the two interviews was on CNN's "New Day," and the second was on Fox News' "Fox & Friends."

In a letter to President Donald Trump, Kerner said he is referring her violations for the President's "consideration of appropriate disciplinary action."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Office of Special Counsel is unrelated to the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.

