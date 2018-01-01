Jennifer Garner embraces being an Oscar meme

Every awards season a few celebrities find their actions being turned into memes that go viral.

On Sunday, Jennifer Garner was caught on camera, clapping and then looking pretty thoughtful while in the audience at the 90th annual Academy Awards.

Suddenly fans were getting in on her expression and coming up with their own funny theories as to what the star may have been thinking.

Former "SportsCenter" host Jemele Hill tweeted, "When you're having a good time and realize you forgot to thaw the chicken for your mama."

Garner decided to get in on the action, too recording some voice-overs to go along with the video that she shared on her Instagram Stories.

"Congrats to 'Shape of Water,' " she joked. "Maybe I should date a fish."

She also said, "Can't wait to work with Lena Dunham. Wait, did I sign a nudity waiver?"

Garner even got off a joke about her famous Capital One card endorsement deal.

"Hey, Jimmy Kimmel, what's in your wallet?" she said. "Wait, where is my wallet?"