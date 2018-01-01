Clear
2-year-old dies after mirror falls on her at Payless

A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.The incident occurred at...

Posted: Mar. 4, 2018 6:20 PM
Updated: Mar. 4, 2018 6:20 PM

A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.

The incident occurred at the store on Highway 85 in Riverdale just before 8 p.m. Friday night.

Emergency crews responded to the store after being told the girl was hit in the back of the head. She was in traumatic arrest and taken to the hospital, where she died, according to a spokesperson with the Clayton County Fire Department.

A spokesperson for the store released the following statement to CBS46:

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ifrah Siddique during this time of incredible loss.

We are devastated by this tragic event and are fully cooperating with authorities to research and understand the nature of this accident.

Out of respect for the family, no further information will be provided at this time."

