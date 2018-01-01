Bakery closing after 116 years in business

After 116 years in business, Glaser's Bake Shop on the Upper East Side will close for good on July 1.

The bake shop first opened in 1902 and has been run by the Glaser family for generations. Herb Glaser is the third generation of his family to run the business.

"I've been doing this 43 years, my brother a few years longer. He's 2 years older than me and we've decided it's time to retire," Glaser told PIX11.

For many residents of the Upper East Side, the staff felt like family. "It's a warm, friendly neighborhood spot," Doreen, a loyal customer for years, told PIX11.

Glaser said the decision to close was not an easy one.

"I know the neighborhood will miss us. I'll miss them but it gets harder as we get older," he said.