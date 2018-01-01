Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Oil refinery fire in Saraland

A fire broke out early Sunday morning at the Shell Oil refinery in Saraland.According to the Saraland Fire Res...

Posted: Mar. 4, 2018 6:19 PM
Updated: Mar. 4, 2018 6:19 PM

A fire broke out early Sunday morning at the Shell Oil refinery in Saraland.

Scroll for more content...

According to the Saraland Fire Rescue officials, at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday one of the fuel pumps failed igniting the fuel.

The Shell Oil emergency response team immediately called Saraland Fire Rescue to assist them in containing the fire. Saraland officials called the Mobile Fire-Rescue hazardous materials team to help them contain any petroleum leaks.

The Shell Oil team quickly contained the fire and prevented the leak from becoming more serious. There were no injuries or major property damage associated with the fire.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events