Oil refinery fire in Saraland

A fire broke out early Sunday morning at the Shell Oil refinery in Saraland.

According to the Saraland Fire Rescue officials, at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday one of the fuel pumps failed igniting the fuel.

The Shell Oil emergency response team immediately called Saraland Fire Rescue to assist them in containing the fire. Saraland officials called the Mobile Fire-Rescue hazardous materials team to help them contain any petroleum leaks.

The Shell Oil team quickly contained the fire and prevented the leak from becoming more serious. There were no injuries or major property damage associated with the fire.