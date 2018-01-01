Clear
BPD: Road rage incident turns into shooting in southwest Bakersfield

A road rage incident turned into a shooting on Panama Lane and New Stine Road on Saturday, according to Bakersfield P...

A road rage incident turned into a shooting on Panama Lane and New Stine Road on Saturday, according to Bakersfield Police.

Police said the incident happened just after 10 a.m. when two cars traveling northbound on Stine pulled over. The drivers reportedly got into a dispute and the victim got out of his car to confront the suspect.

The man inside of his car fired a gunshot at the victim and drove off in a silver vehicle, according to police.

The victim was shot in the torso and was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The only suspect description given to 23ABC was that of a Hispanic male.

Police are working on obtaining surveillance video from the nearby CVS Pharmacy and Kern Schools Credit Union.

