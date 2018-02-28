All the best picture Oscar winners through the years

Which film are you hoping wins the Oscar for best picture on Sunday night?

Scroll for more content...

Did "Call Me By Your Name" move you or were you grabbed by the collar by "The Phantom Thread?" Are you hoping "Lady Bird" flies or "Get Out" scares up a trophy? "The Post" could make news, "Dunkirk" could battle to pull ahead or "The Shape of Water" could swim to the top. Let's not forget "Darkest Hour" or "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," which have already won several prestigious awards this season.

Click through the gallery above for all the best picture winners since the Academy Awards began.

And don't forget to check out our best actress and best actor winners through time galleries.