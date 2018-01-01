Trump's most ridiculous celebrity Twitter rants, ranked

Sandwiched between* tweets touting a coming trade war, President Donald Trump on Friday used some of his morning "executive time" to complain about Alec Baldwin.

A day earlier, The Hollywood Reporter published an interview with the actor, who, when asked how much longer he planned to play Trump on "Saturday Night Live," said doing the bit had become "like agony."

Trump responded (or so it seems) to that with this:

*Trump actually attempted to begin the day with the Baldwin jab, but because that initial effort was strewn with typos -- "Alex Baldwin" ... "dieing" -- he deleted it and tweeted an edited version about 25 minutes later.

This isn't the first, or second, time Trump has moaned publicly about Baldwin's impression. During the 2016 campaign he complained that it was actually part of (or emblematic of?) the media's attempt to rig the election.

It's also not the first, or 50th, time he's attacked a celebrity via Twitter. Here are his 10 weirdest and/or ugliest rants.

10 -- Vs. British comedian Russell Brand

Trump has been ribbing Brand for years, usually over his marriage to Katy Perry, which Trump was (not incorrectly, as it turned out) suspicious of from early on.

Three years later:

9 -- Vs. Kristen Stewart

For about a month in the fall of 2012, Trump tweeted obsessively about Stewart's breakup with "Twilight" co-star Robert Pattinson. (Stewart reportedly cheated on the British actor.) Here's a sampling...

8 -- Vs. Mac Miller

Mac Miller is a rapper. In 2011, he released a track called "Donald Trump." This -- as you can see below -- drove Trump, who wasn't cut in on the profits, absolutely insane.

7 -- Vs. Kim Novak

Not for the last time, Trump mocked the appearance of a woman appearing on his television. The target on Oscar night 2014? The 81-year-old (at the time) actress Kim Novak.

6 -- Vs. Bette Midler

A couple of hours after the Novak tweet, Trump was back at it. This time his target was Bette Midler, who sang "Wind Beneath My Wings" during the annual "In Memoriam" tribute.

5 -- Vs. Rosie O'Donnell

No secret here, Trump has been preoccupied with O'Donnell (who has been critical of him), attacking her repeatedly -- often in a nasty, misogynist tone -- for years.

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

(This last one was a fact check of a Fox News piece.)

4 -- Vs. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Trump congratulated Schwarzenegger when he took over as host of "Celebrity Apprentice" a few years back. But when the actor and former California governor quit, and blamed Trump for his decision, the relationship soured -- and Trump started tweeting.

3 -- Vs. the cast of 'Hamilton'

Ten days after the 2016 election, Vice President-elect Mike Pence visited Broadway to see "Hamilton," the hit musical. After the performance, Brandon Victor Dixon, who played Aaron Burr, addressed Pence (after urging the audience not to boo the incoming veep). Dixon said:

"We, sir -- we -- are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights, sir. We truly hope that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us."

This made Trump quite angry. He duly launched one of the first of his post-election Twitter tirade/culture war explosions.

2 -- Vs. Arianna Huffington

It's not clear what precisely set him off here. Maybe this HuffPost article niggling him for being "moody" from a couple of weeks earlier? In any event, here's the future President of the United States mocking Huffington:

1 -- Vs. Beyonc-

In response to viral surveillance video showing Beyonc-'s sister, Solange Knowles, hitting and kicking her brother-in-law in an elevator after the 2014 Met Ball, Trump parceled out the blame.