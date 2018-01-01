Nor'easter's high winds cause downed trees, power outages

The nor'easter began battering the state overnight, dumped heavy rain, snow, and high winds, and then started moving out on Friday evening.

Snow, sleet, rain, wind or a combination of all four, were reported in parts of the state all day on Friday.

"There are many different aspects to this storm," said meteorologist Mark Dixon.

Parts of the state, like Gales Ferry, reported receiving more than 4 inches of rain as of Friday afternoon.

The shoreline also reported some of the most intense wind.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said winds in southeastern CT reached nearly 75 mph, and just offshore hit 75 mph. Wind gusts reached 59 in West Haven and 50 in Wolcott.

"Closer to midnight and thereafter, the wind gusts should relax to under 45 MPH inland, but gusts may remain higher along the southeastern shoreline until Saturday morning," DePrest said.

Damage was reported in a number of communities across the state, including New Haven, Waterbury, and Oxford.

A winter storm warning is in place for northern Litchfield County. It's a winter weather advisory for southern Litchfield, northern New Haven, northern Fairfield and Windham counties.

A high wind warning has been issued for Fairfield, Middlesex, New Haven and New London counties. It's a wind advisory for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties.

A flood warning was issued for New London County. A coast flood warning was posted for Fairfield and New Haven counties. A flood watch is in place for the rest of the state.

Temperatures held steady just above the freezing mark in northwest Connecticut, where the storm brought wet snow in addition to rain.

The strong winds have led to power outages across the state.

As of 8:30 p.m., Eversource reported more than 58,000 outages, with a large outage in Bristol and Farmington. United Illuminating had more than 3,700, many of which were in New Haven.

Snow mainly fell in northwestern CT where a coating to 5 inches fell.

As the night goes on, the rain/snow line moves east. There may be a changeover to snow for some communities as the colder air moves in.

"This evening and tonight, areas that saw mainly rain may have a slushy coating to an inch – maybe 2" on higher elevations. In western-most Connecticut where snow has been much more prevalent, 5"-10" is possible for final tallies, especially on hilltops," DePrest said.

Early Saturday morning will be cloudy and windy, with some scattered snow showers possible.

Any lingering precipitation will end in the morning, and there will be some partial clearing.

Highs should be in the 40s.

Sunday appears to be the better of the two weekend days.