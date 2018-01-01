Cannon Co. teacher suspended after lifting, swinging students in classroom

A history teacher at Cannon County High School has been suspended after video surfaced showing him lifting and swinging two female students.

Scroll for more content...

William F. Curtis, Interim Director of Cannon County Schools, confirmed that history teacher T.J. Daniel has been suspended with pay pending the results of an investigation.

The News 4 I-Team obtained the video recorded in a classroom at an unknown date.

The video shows Daniel counts to three and then lifts a student, who throws her leg over his head while students sit in their seats.

As the student clings to him, he holds her upright and then lowers her, swinging her around.

It is unclear what is happening, but the video shows him doing it again, with another student who lifted her leg over his head and then clings to him as he swings her.

Both female students laugh as it happens.

One parent with a child in the classroom said it appeared that he was giving some kind of dance lesson.

In a statement to the News 4 I-Team, Curtis wrote, "An investigation is currently being conducted by school officials. The teacher has subsequently been suspended with pay pending the results of the investigation."

When the News 4 I-Team reached Daniel by phone, he hung up.

The suspension comes three months after Daniel resigned as the head football coach for Cannon County High School.

At the time of his resignation from that position, parents of football players sent the I-Team the same letter they sent to the principal of the school, writing that Daniel is, "incapable of performing the task of a role model and a head coach."

The letter then lists a number of accusations, including Daniel berating football players.

Daniel's father, Bruce Daniel, is chairman of the Cannon County School Board.

School board member Nathan Sanders told News 4, he hopes the school will do what's right, regardless of who Daniel's father is.

Sanders says he is disappointed in the video and the actions of Daniel.

"It saddens me to think that kids were put in a position by an authority figure to think that this was proper conduct," said Sanders.

Sanders also said the video is not a reflection of Cannon County.