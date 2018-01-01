Norfolk mom takes action after son shows disturbing threats made to middle school

Police and school officials throughout Hampton Roads have been extremely busy dealing with threats at local schools over the last few weeks.

This comes after a massive shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. A former student gunned down 17 people before being caught by police.

Students throughout region have been posting threats on social media against their schools.

A handful of them have been charged and there have been numerous investigations.

School district superintendents in Hampton Roads banded together last week and issued a joint letter to show solidarity and reinforced ramifications for making these types of threats.

News 3 dug into some of these incidents and found a mom who called police when her 13-year-old son came to her expressing a concern over what he saw on Instagram.

According to court records one of the threats read:

"I swear to god blair students nobody better not come to school next week on Friday i swear i'm shooting EVERY SINGLE TEACHER AND Student that I see in my way. I'm coming for all yall and i'm bringing my homeboys wth me and WE GONE SHOOT EVERY PERSON WE SEE IN THAT B---H."

The 13-year-old immediately told his mom when he saw it, she said.

We decided not to show her identity to protect them.

"He came out of his room and said, 'Mom look at this,'" said the woman. "I looked up the non-emergency number for the police."

She gave the information to police over the phone and said a Norfolk detective called her back moments later before coming to her house to interview her son.

She said she is proud of her 13-year-old for telling her what he saw online.

"He knew to take it seriously, and I asked him, 'What do your friends think?' and most of them think it's just a hoax - just somebody playing a prank - and nobody was taking it seriously," she said.

The threat at Blair Middle School was just one of several at schools throughout the region following the massive shooting on Valentine's Day.

Now the mom who took action has some advice for other parents.

"Listen to your kid. Listen to them when he brings it to your attention. Listen to them, take it seriously and act on it," she said.

Police said one student at Blair Middle School was arrested for making threats.