Governor Activates PA National Guard to Help with Winter Storm Response

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has activated the Pennsylvania National Guard to help emergency crews respond to Frida...

Posted: Mar. 3, 2018 10:00 PM
Updated: Mar. 4, 2018 7:11 AM

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has activated the Pennsylvania National Guard to help emergency crews respond to Friday's severe weather in northeastern Pennsylvania.

"Our National Guard members will assist local responders and residents during this severe storm and the state continues to field and fulfill local requests for resources," Governor Wolf said. "We are very fortunate that they live and work in our communities and are able to mobilize on short notice in order to provide help. Their service is vital to our commonwealth, especially during difficult weather."

The activated National Guard members will report to their local armories and will begin helping overnight and into the day Saturday, the governor's office said.

