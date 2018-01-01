Irving sixth grader designs robot that could aid school safety

You're never too young to start making a huge impact. That's what makes Jaime Cuevas our Class Act of the Week.

Scroll for more content...

Jaime is just in the sixth grade at Lamar Middle School, but he's already inventing some big things!

"I designed this robot to monitor halls, do deliveries for teachers, and to help during school shootings," Jaime said.

That's right, this kid might be revolutionizing school safety, one of the most important topics in the country right now.

"If there was ever to happen a school shooting, if there's a kid in the exit and it's not safe to go out there, but once it's clear and I know where the robot's going because it's following him I can safely lead the kids to the exit," he explained.

It's not always easy to be a middle school whiz kid, though. Jaime has to face down a problem that's all too common these days: bullying.

"Because I do this they call me a nerd and stuff," he said. "They mostly will just try to break and start messing with them, it's nuts."

But don't think for one second that those bullies will deter him from pursuing his passions in engineering, especially when it comes to using his skills to help out his mom.

"I usually replace the glass on her phone," said Jaime. "Remove viruses from the computers and stuff. I get things fixed, I like to help her a lot."

So whether it's helping his mom or designing a robot that could save lives, Jaime is already a top level engineer, and he's just getting started.