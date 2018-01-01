Thieves get away with nearly $17,000, cell phones in series of citywide robberies

Authorities are searching for the men involved in a citywide robbery pattern where nearly $17,000 was stolen since the beginning of the year.

Their spree started on Jan. 6 in Sheepshead Bay. The men held up a laundromat at gunpoint and pistol-whipped an employee, police said. Just 30 minutes later, they robbed a deli in Flatbush-Ditmas Park and got away with $1,500.

Over the next month, the thieves struck at least eight more times, hittings multiple grocery stores and delis in Brooklyn and Queens - the most recent incident reported on Thursday at the Maspeth Deli and Grill on Grand Avenue.

In multiple incidents, the individuals tied up store employees with zip ties, duct tape or packing tape, before taking money, phones and other belongings, said police.

According to authorities, the individuals got away with nearly $17,000 in cash - in one incident, they got away with over $5,500.

The robbers also got away with multiple cell phones and credit and debit cards.

