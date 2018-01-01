Gun sales spike at Waukesha gun show after Parkland shooting

Gun sales are on the rise as the national discussion centers on gun control. While lawmakers debate stronger background checks and the idea of raising the age limit to buy semi-automatic weapons, dealers at the gun show in Waukesha have seen more people buying guns, especially AR-15's.

Scroll for more content...

"They got speculations yah know that the prices of the AR-15's are gonna go up because of supply and demand because people want them so they're just gonna be buying them like crazy they figure they're gonna ban them or they're gonna raise the age limit," said Ron Martin, Show Director.

The show director, who has been working gun shows for more than 40 years, said this happens like clockwork after a major shooting.

"Yah know it's forbidden fruit. If they say you can't have it they're gonna be more," said Martin.

Business is up for Shane McVey, a custom manufacturer of AR-15's.

"Anytime the politicians start talking about gun control business it goes up," McVey said.

The gunman used an AR-15 in the Parkland, Florida shooting.

"It's sad, but it's true. I'd be lying to you if I didn't say that yah as soon as one of these things happens I go, well maybe business will pick up, it does pop into my head. It's tragic that it takes that to have it happen," said McVey.

The organizer took calls all day about age requirements. In Wisconsin, you have to be 18 to buy a long gun and 21 to purchase a handgun.

"I think a lot of new buyers do come into the market as soon as it's in the news. They're going well maybe I should go get one before they ban them," said McVey.

The show organizers said something needs to be done but they think it's time politicians look at something other than gun laws.

"I don't understand why they've got to blame a gun for everything myself. I never understand it. It's like this last shooting the police were called to that house numerous times never was not even a report filed nothing really done. FBI gets notified about it nothing gets done. Why is that the guns fault?" said Martin.

Students all over the country are planning to walk out of school March 14 to push lawmakers for stricter gun laws.