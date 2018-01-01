Independent Spirit Awards: The complete winners list

The 33rd Independent Spirit Awards were handed out in Santa Monica, California on Saturday.

John Mulaney and Nick Kroll hosted the awards, which are annually held the day before the Academy Awards.

"I, Tonya" star, Allison Janney won best supporting female at the event. She thanked the film's ambitious creative team, who shot the "I, Tonya" in about a month, for the opportunity.

"It is that kind of spirit that represents the best of independent filmmaking, and by giving me this, you honor them as well."

The list of winners is below.

Best feature

"Call Me by Your Name"

"The Florida Project"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"The Rider"

Best first feature

"Ingrid Goes West" (WINNER)

"Columbus"

"Menashe"

"Oh Lucy!"

"Patti Cake$"

Best female lead

Salma Hayek, "Beatriz at Dinner"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Shinobu Terajima, "Oh Lucy!"

Regina Williams, "Life and Nothing More"

Best male lead

Timoth-e Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"

Harris Dickinson, "Beach Rats"

James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Robert Pattinson, "Good Time"

Best supporting female

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" (WINNER)

Holly Hunter, "The Big Sick"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Lois Smith, "Marjorie Prime"

Taliah Lennice Webster, "Good Time"

Best supporting male

Nnamdi Asomugha, "Crown Heights"

Armie Hammer, "Call Me by Your Name"

Barry Keoghan, "The Killing of a Sacred Deer"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri" (WINNER)

Benny Safdie, "Good Time"

Best Director

Sean Baker, "The Florida Project"

Jonas Carpignano, "A Ciambra"

Luca Guadagnino, "Call Me by Your Name"

Jordan Peele, "Get Out" (WINNER)

Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, "Good Time"

Chloe Zhao, "The Rider"

Best Screenplay

Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird" (WINNER)

Azazel Jacobs, "The Lovers"

Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

Mike White, "Beatriz at Dinner"

Best first screenplay

Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, "The Big Sick" (WINNER)

Kris Avedisian, "Donald Cried"

Ingrid Jungermann, "Women Who Kill"

Kogonada, "Columbus"

David Branson Smith, Matt Spicer, "Ingrid Goes West"

Best cinematography

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, "Call Me by Your Name" (WINNER)

Thimios Bakatakis, "The Killing of a Sacred Deer"

Elisha Christian, "Columbus"

H-l-ne Louvart, "Beach Rats"

Joshua James Richards, "The Rider"

Best editing

Tatiana S. Riegel, "I, Tonya" (WINNER)

Ronald Bronstein, "Benny Safdie, Good Time"

Walter Fasano, "Call Me by Your Name"

Alex O'Flinn, "The Rider"

Gregory Plotkin, "Get Out"

Best documentary

"The Departure"

"Faces Places" (WINNER)

"Last Men in Aleppo"

"Motherland"

"Quest"

John Cassavetes Award

Given to the best feature made for under $500,000.

"Life and Nothing More" (WINNER)

"Dayveon"

"A Ghost Story"

"Most Beautiful Island"

"The Transfiguration"

Robert Altman Award

Given to one film's director, casting director and ensemble cast

"Mudbound" (WINNER)

Director: Dee Rees

Casting Directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram

Ensemble Cast: Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan

Best international film

"A Fantastic Woman" (WINNER)

"BPM (Beats Per Minute)

"I Am Not a Witch"

"Lady Macbeth"

"Loveless"

Inaugural Bonnie Award

Chlo- Zhao (WINNER)

So Yong Kim

Lynn Shelton