Jerome Powell Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome "Jay" Powell.

Personal: Birth date: February 4, 1953

Birth place: Washington, DC

Birth name: Jerome Hayden Powell

Father: Jerome Powell, attorney

Mother: Patricia (Hayden) Powell, mathematician

Marriage: Elissa (Leonard) Powell (1985-present)

Children: Samuel; Lucy; Susie

Education: Princeton University, A.B. in Politics, 1975; Georgetown University, J.D., 1979

Other Facts: Was editor-in-chief of the Georgetown Law Journal.

Powell is the first chairman in 40 years not to hold a Ph.D. in economics.

Avid cyclist who has been known to ride his bike to work at the Fed.

Timeline: 1984-1990 - Works at the investment bank Dillon, Read & Co.

1990-1993 - Assistant Secretary and then Under Secretary of the Treasury for Finance, under President George H. W. Bush.

1997-2005 - Partner at The Carlyle Group, a private equity and asset management firm.

2010-2012 - Visiting scholar at the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington, DC.

May 25, 2012-present - Serves on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve. Reappointed and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a 14-year term ending January 31, 2028.

April 2017 - Powell is appointed to head oversight of the "too big to fail" banks.

November 2, 2017 - President Donald Trump announces Powell as his nominee to replace Janet Yellen as the next Fed chair.

December 5, 2017 - The Senate Banking Committee votes 22 to 1 in favor of advancing Powell's nomination, with Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren as the only member in opposition.

January 23, 2018 - Wins Senate confirmation by a vote of 84-13 with strong bipartisan support.

February 5, 2018 - Takes office as the 16th chairman of the Federal Reserve, for a four-year term.