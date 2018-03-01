Watch these kids recreate Oscar-nominated movie scenes

And the award for most adorable goes to...

For the past few years, Chicago mom Maggie Storino has been dressing her three daughters up to recreate shots from Oscar-nominated films.

It's now turned into quite a production, using the children to stage scenes from the various movies nominated for best picture.

Storino's latest photos replicate scenes from "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," "Get Out," "Dunkirk," "The Shape of Water," "Call Me By Your Name," "Lady Bird," "Phantom Thread," "The Darkest Hour" and "The Post."

And yes, the photos are as cute as you would expect.

Storino displays the photos on her site "Don't Call Me Oscar." She told the Chicago Tribune it all started when her then 5-month-old daughter, Sophia, received a black tutu the same year "Black Swan" was nominated, so she dressed her up in character.

The work begins right after the Oscar nominees are announced.

Storino said she depends on friends for costumes and props, recruits extras if needed and searches out locations in their Wilmette neighborhood.

Storino is not a professional makeup artist or photographer, but the project is fun for her young daughters.

They may even have some stars in their eyes.

"If Hollywood comes calling, we would be very excited," she said.