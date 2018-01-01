18 men arrested in human trafficking mission

A human trafficking operation led to the arrests of 18 men in Washington County, according to deputies.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office and other local law enforcement partners conducted the mission Wednesday.

The goal was to "break a link in the chain of human trafficking by enforcing state and federal laws and developing intelligence on anyone trafficking victims in Washington County," according to the sheriff's office.

The suspects arrested were identified Thursday as:

Michael K. Hallam, 32, of Portland, for commercial sexual solicitation

Gustavo Brito-Barrera, 31, of Tigard, for commercial sexual solicitation and a probation violation warrant

Ibrahem Al-Refai, 26, of Portland, for commercial sexual solicitation

Abram McKenzie, 45, of White City, for commercial sexual solicitation

Shih-Ang Wei, 32, of Beaverton, for commercial sexual solicitation

Richard Nevarez, 32, of Hillsboro, for commercial sexual solicitation

Roman Cabrera-Gaytan, 38, of Kelso, Washington, for commercial sexual solicitation

Richard T. Green, 48, of Camas, Washington, for commercial sexual solicitation, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and DUII (controlled substance)

Thomas P. Timberg, 63, of Lake Oswego, for commercial sexual solicitation

Jason Blythe, 41, of Tualatin, for commercial sexual solicitation

John M. Raz, 45, of Portland, for commercial sexual solicitation

Nicholas C. Guffey, 20, of Dallas, for commercial sexual solicitation

Vicente Escobar-Diaz, 42, of Beaverton, for commercial sexual solicitation

Daniel Dominguez-Zapata, 50, of Beaverton, for commercial sexual solicitation

Samuel Sherrill, 75, of Newberg, for commercial sexual solicitation

Nada H. Nada, 36, of Fontana, California, for commercial sexual solicitation

Steven Mesia, 53, of Tillamook, for commercial sexual solicitation

Anderson Velazquez-Zenon, 32, of Beaverton, for commercial sexual solicitation

Other agencies involved in the mission included the Portland Police Bureau's Sex Trafficking Unit, the Forest Grove Police Department, the Hillsboro Police Department and the Washington County District Attorney's Office.