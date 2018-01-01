Clear
Utah legislature raps about how a bill becomes a law -- and it does not rock

Posted: Mar. 1, 2018 3:56 PM
Updated: Mar. 1, 2018 6:08 PM

That's one civics lesson we'd rather have skipped.

Representatives from the Utah House of Representatives made a valiant attempt to make amendments and ratification cool with a music video called the "Fresh Prints of Bills Here."

Set to the theme "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" by Will Smith -- which told the story of a kid from west Philadelphia whose life got flipped, turned upside down -- the legislators' version instead goes through the process for a bill to become a law.

They took some creative liberties with rhyming -- for example, "there" with "chamber" -- though their interpretation of the process was accurate.

Tricking kids to learn about the legislative process through music is not a new theme: in the classic Schoolhouse Rock! video on the same topic, an animated bill sings about his journey through Capitol Hill and to the White House.

