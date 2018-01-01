Mistrial declared for man accused of killing 18-month-old

A mistrial has been declared in the trial of a man accused in the death of his girlfriend's 18-month-old child.

A judge Wednesday declared a mistrial in the case brought against Wiliey Foster, 27.

Wiliey is accused in the death of 18-month-old Leah Brown-Meza, whose death was ruled a homicide.

The child's cause of death was multiple blunt-force trauma. Fire crews originally responded to the home on the 300 block of Hunter Lane in Alpine after receiving reports that a female child wasn't breathing.

A status conference in the case has been set for March 9th.