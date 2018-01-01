Manhunt for Rapides escapee; heavy law enforcement presence

A major search is underway in Natchitoches Parish for a man who escaped from a work release program. Meanwhile, residents are warned to stay inside and be on alert.

Scroll for more content...

Shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, Rapides Parish Sheriff's Deputies, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies, Winn Parish K-9 Tracking Teams and other law enforcement agencies began an active search for a Rapides Parish Escapee on La. Hwy 1 just north of the Rapides Parish Line near Merrell Road in Natchitoches Parish.

Deputies say the escapee is Brandon Wade Clark, 33. He's a white male who is 5'8" and weighs 178 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing tan pants and a camouflage shirt. He was assigned to a work release detail in the Alexandria area when he apparently jumped a fence, stole a 2018 Ford F-250 then led State Police and Rapides Parish Sheriff's Deputies on a pursuit into Natchitoches Parish near the Merrell Road where he apparently abandoned the vehicle and fled into nearby woods.

Clark who has ties to the Robeline-Marthaville areas was reportedly being held in the Rapides Jail on narcotics charges.

Deputies ask that if you live in the area, to lock your doors, and your vehicles and to call 911 if you see the escapee.

La. Hwy 1 from La. Hwy 490 to the Rapides Parish Line is closed due to a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

A RedAlert has been issued to residents living in the area.