Rubio announces his own gun safety plan, including the idea of a gun restraining order

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is set to announce a gun safety plan which he said will keep "any guns of any kind out of the hands of dangerous or deranged people."

He tweeted Thursday morning, "Later today I will be announcing my plan to keep our students safe in school & keeping any guns of any kind out of the hands of dangerous or deranged people. We all agree that what happened in Parkland can never happen again anywhere & changes exist we can all get behind."

While there are currently not many details on his plan, Rubio has been outspoken on the need for changes to existing gun laws after the shooting at a high school in his state last month that left 17 people dead.

While appearing at a CNN town hall after the shooting, he told survivors that he supported legislation to raise the age to buy rifles from 18 to 21.

He also said he was open to reconsidering the size of gun magazines.

One idea he pushed heavily during the town hall was the idea of a law enforcement gun restraining orders, which are already in place in states such as California and Oregon. If implemented, they would allow people to petition a court to remove a person's access to guns.

On Wednesday, Rubio bemoaned the lack of civility in American politics amid the polarizing debate on gun control.

"The debate after #Parkland reminds us We The People don't really like each other very much. We smear those who refuse to agree with us," Rubio wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

He continued, "We claim a Judea-Christian heritage but celebrate arrogance & boasting. (And) worst of all we have infected the next generation with the same disease."

Rubio tweeted the argument he's making is not limited to the gun debate. He also blamed the media for contributing to the "nasty" political dialogue among Americans.

"Our political dialogue is nasty in no small part because conflict (and) outrage translates to clicks (and) ratings for media (and) gets obscure figures booked on tv."