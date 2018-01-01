Body found identified as missing mother; Detectives investigating as homicide

A body found in a wooded area has been positively identified as a 23-year-old woman who mysteriously went missing Tuesday morning, according to the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say TerriLynn St. John's body was near her home in a wooded area.

Alvin B. Keyser, 21, was taken into custody and is awaiting charges in connection to the homicide. Authorities say Keyser is an acquaintance of St. Johns, but they are not sure how well they knew each other.

Keyser lived near St. John and has been fairly cooperative with law enforcement thus far, officials say. Keyser showed law enforcement where the body was located.

Detectives are working with the Commonwealth's Attorney to determine what charges Keyser will face.

The body has been taken to the medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death.

St. John was last heard from around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, when she went to her car in her front yard, preparing to take her children to daycare, according to family members.

The door of the home was found open and her small children were found alone inside her home. Family members were especially concerned about St. John's whereabouts because her cell phone was found in the bushes outside her home.

In addition, they said her car was still at home and her broken necklace was found in the yard. Those family members say because of the evidence left behind, they believe a struggle took place outside the home.