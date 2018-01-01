Fort Myers doctor accused of sexually assaulting unconscious patients

FORT MYERS, Fla. -

A Fort Myers doctor is facing serious sexual assault charges and two lawsuits.

Dr. Asif Choudhury is accused of sexually assaulting his patients while performing medical procedures.

Choudhury is out of jail and no longer practicing with the Lee Health System.

"It's one of the most bizarre cases I've ever been involved with," Bruce Scheiner said.

Scheiner is representing two women whose routine trip to the doctor took a terrible turn.

"It's just crazy, because they had no idea that that happened," Scheiner continues.

His clients are suing Choudhury.

A nurse claims she witnessed him sexually assaulting a patient in the middle of the procedure.

"He's abusing that power, it's disheartening to hear that," said a nursing student, Sarah West.

Choudhury is facing multiple counts of a first-degree felony.