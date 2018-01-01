Kidnapping Suspect Detained After Leading Authorities on Chase Through East L.A. County With Blown-Out Tire

A man wanted on suspicion of kidnapping a woman in Long Beach was detained by California Highway Patrol in Claremont after leading officials on a vehicle chase through eastern Los Angeles County on Tuesday.

Long Beach police responding to the 1500 block of Summit Street around 4:20 p.m., where a woman reported that her daughter's ex-boyfriend took her against her will in a black Chevy Silverado, said Sgt. Brad Johnson.

The suspect was possibly armed with a knife, the victim's mother told police.

An L.A. County sheriff's helicopter was able to locate the truck on the 91 Freeway and followed it through Orange County until it got onto the northbound Highway 57 in Anaheim, at which point a sheriff's cruiser attempted to make contact with the driver, according to Johnson.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the motorist refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued, police said.

Sky5 was first overhead the chase around 5:20 p.m. as the truck was merging onto the 210 Freeway from Highway 57 in Glendora, heading east toward San Bernardino. The truck was driving with a blown-out front right tire, and the vehicle was sending sparks flying behind it.

A large group of California Highway Patrol vehicles were following close behind.

A CHP SUV executed a PIT maneuver, hitting the back end of the suspect's truck to push off the freeway in La Verne.

The vehicle careened into the Foothill Boulevard on-ramp, crashing into shrubbery on the side of the roadway. The truck's male driver and a female passenger soon exited and surrendered to authorities.

The man could be seen being handcuffed and loaded into a CHP vehicle. The woman did not appear to be handcuffed, and was taken to a separate CHP SUV.

The suspect would be transferred to the custody of Long Beach police, Johnson said. The man's identity has not been released.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, and no further details were immediately available.