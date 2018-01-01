Tiny medical device helping doctors locate cancerous tumors

A tiny device, the size of a sesame seed, is helping doctors in Henderson to better locate tumors.

"It's peace of mind for the patient," says Rachel Lemahieu, the director of surgical services at Henderson Hospital. "Peace of mind to know that all the cancer is out of the breast."

Doctors at Henderson Hospital are now using this new device. They plant the seed inside the breast, then use a machine to find and remove the tumor.

It's a lot different than the procedure used in the past, called breast needle localization.

"That needle would be sticking outside of the breast for hours," says Lemahieu.

That procedure was uncomfortable, painful, and could be inaccurate.

This new seed is cutting down on wait times, costs, and stress.