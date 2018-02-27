Indian media condemned for 'ghoulish' coverage of Sridevi death

Indian news channels are being condemned for their "ghoulish" coverage of the death of Bollywood superstar Sridevi as the country continues to mourn her passing.

Local television channels have covered the 54-year-old actress' death relentlessly since she passed away unexpectedly Saturday night in Dubai while attending a family wedding.

Much of the criticism has focused on their use of elaborate onscreen graphics and recreations of the hotel room where she died as a means of speculating on the actress' final moments.

Despite the police ruling out any suggestion of foul play, the appetite for information regarding her death has intensified, leading some channels to begin promoting alternative conspiracy theories online with the hashtag #SrideviDeathMystery.

One local news station, not intent on using a mock-up, placed a reporter inside a bathtub during a live segment sparking outrage online.

Many in India have taken to social media to protest the coverage, labeling it "ghoulish."

On Tuesday, the hashtag #LetHerRestinPeace began to trend in India in response to the incessant media speculation.

Many of those registering their protest were fellow actors and directors in the film industry.

A forensic report found that the 54-year-old actress died Saturday from "accidental drowning following loss of consciousness" in the bathtub in her hotel room in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

She was widely adored in India where she enjoyed a career spanning several decades. She could play a coy beauty, a seductive snake deity or a mother seeking revenge. Her versatility led her to roles across India's various local language film industries, from Tamil to Kannada to Hindi.

Her body was flown into Mumbai, India's financial capital and home to its Hindi language film industry Tuesday night.

Mourners are being invited to pay their condolences and last respects at a public ceremony, Wednesday, with the final rites scheduled to take place after midday, according to film production company Yash Raj Films, which is handling media on behalf of the actress' family.