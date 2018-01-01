Panhandling for pregnancy? Utah County woman's quest to become a mother

At the Fourth Street Salon, Jessica Gale stays busy keeping things clean.

The Springville resident has been married to her husband, Jared, for the past 13 years. They have also been trying to have a baby for about 13 years, with no luck.

"You know, he just makes me so happy," Gale said. "He is so perfect for me."

Her husband has a rare genetic condition called Kallmann syndrome that directly affects sexual development and makes conception nearly impossible.

Gale not only works at the hair salon - she also works five days a week as a custodian at a local school. Most recently, she's added a third money-making venture.

"I actually never thought I'd be standing on a corner asking for money," she said while holding a sign along University Parkway in Orem on Monday.

Every penny she earns goes directly toward medication for her husband. She hopes to earn enough money to eventually try in vitro fertilization, which she said costs "roughly between $800 and $1,000 a month."

For some women, the desire to become a mother is so strong it doesn't matter what it takes.

"I have no shame at this point," Gale said. "I'm not embarrassed."

Gale has done yard sales and fundraisers, and now she even plans to shave her head and donate it all if she reaches her goal.

"We'll do just about anything to get baby Gale here," she said.

Every second Gale is not working at her other jobs, she can be found on the corner of University Parkway and State Street in Orem.

"The view is amazing, so it's not all that bad," she said. "You know, you do what you have to do to make it happen. Rain, snow and tornado: we're just going to do it."

Gale knows it's not the traditional way to have a baby, but she also knows she has to try.

"We just want to create the family that we always wanted and struggled so long for," she said. "We're going to everything we can to have a child."

If you would like to help out the Gales on their journey to becoming parents, visit their YouCaring page*.