Monks & Hot Sauce: Subiaco Monk Known For Making Popular Hot Sauce

Monks and hot sauce is not something that you normally pair together, but a monk in Subiaco is known for making his popular Monk Sauce.

Father Richard's hot sauce is made with habanero peppers grown at the monastery.

"I have a room in the monastery that has really nice southern windows and I use it to plant the peppers," he said.

While he records how spicy his Monk Sauce is, his brother has spent the past 50 years recording temperatures as a weather watcher for the National Weather Service.