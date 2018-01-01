Man says local ICE agent pointed a gun at him

10News got an exclusive interview with the young San Diego man who says a local ICE agent pointed a gun at his head before being arrested, in part, for driving under the influence.

"I'm 20 years-old and for him to pull a gun on me just for test-riding my motorcycle on the street is definitely not okay," says Jonathan Levenson.

A spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirms ICE Agent Ed Zuchelli is on administrative leave while officers investigate a criminal matter.

San Diego police confirm the incident happened on February 16th on Blue Lake Drive in the community around Lake Murray.

Levenson says he was test-riding his dirt bike on his street when he saw the agent walk into the middle of the street to block him.

"He had it pointed at me at a 'shooter's position'. That's when I knew it was definitely a gun," he tells us of the agent, who is his neighbor. "When he first came up to me I could smell some beer on his breath but nothing too strong," he adds.

Levenson says he rode around the agent, but the agent got into his vehicle and followed. "He turned on his lights and sirens and started yelling at me through his microphone. [He was] telling me he was a federal agent and not to mess with him," says Levenson.

Levenson adds that the agent showed him his federal ID badge.SDPD confirms Zuchelli was in a government-issued vehicle at the time of arrest.

Police say he was arrested for alleged DUI, showing a weapon and making threats. He was booked and has since bonded out.

Zuchelli was supposed to be arraigned on Monday but the District Attorney's office wrote that it needs more time to review the case.Levenson says all he's looking for is an apology.

Read the full statement from ICE below:

"ICE employees are held to the highest professional standards. We will continue to cooperate with local authorities on the investigation related to the arrest of HSI agent Ed Zuchelli. In accordance with ICE policy, Mr. Zuchelli has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the criminal matter." – Lauren Mack, spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement