Josh Duhamel catches mouse backstage at The Today Show

From North Dakota winters to the heartless machine of Hollywood, actor and North Dakota native Josh Duhamel has done it all, but he faced a new challenge on Tuesday, Feb. 27 in the green room at the Today Show.

A tweet from Today Show meteorologist Al Roker shows Duhamel holding a coffee cup in which he had captured a mouse that was running around in the green room. While showing it off to Roker, the mouse escapes and Duhamel catches it again.

Duhamel was on the Today Show to promote "Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.," a new miniseries on USA.