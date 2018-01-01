Customer shoots fast food employee in face with paintball gun

wx_icon Huntsville 63°

Posted: Feb. 27, 2018 10:56 AM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2018 12:01 PM

A brutal attack on a fast food drive-thru worker has the victim speaking out against her attacker.

"He drove up and I opened the window halfway to take his money. He shot me with a paintball gun and drove off," says the victim.

She also recalls that the customer's weapon closely resembled a real handgun. The entire terrifying ordeal still has her in shock.

"It wasn't like I was being nasty or anything. I just took his order and he wasn't satisfied with the answer he had got," she says.

It happened at 1:30 am, at McDonald's in Dearborn at Michigan and Gulley.

The shooter is described as a black male in his 30s, heavy set with a hat, driving a late model black colored Ford Crown Victoria.

Thankfully Kivona is expected to make a full recovery. However, she hasn't decided if she'll return to work at McDonald's.

Anyone with info about the crime is urged to call Dearborn Police.

