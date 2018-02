Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump has hired Brad Parscale, the digital media director of his 2016 campaign, to run his 2020 campaign, a source with knowledge tells CNN. The announcement was initially hyped by The Drudge Report, a website run by Matt Drudge, a conservative figure with considerable influence inside the White House. But it was no surprise that Trump will run for re-election in 2020 -- he filed shortly after his 2017 inauguration -- but it is unusual for a sitting president to hire a campaign manager three years before the election.