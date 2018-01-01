'Married at First Sight' alum Nick Pendergrast welcomes twins

Nick Pendergrast may not have found love on "Married at First Sight," but he's totally enamored with the new additions to his family.

Pendergrast appeared on Season 4 of the reality series in which complete strangers meet at the altar and wed.

He and Sonia Granados married on the series, but their commitment didn't last a year.

Their divorce was finalized in April 2017, and Pendergrast shocked fans when he revealed in July that he and his new girlfriend, Heather Yerrid, an AfterBuzz TV host, were expecting twins.

The couple on Monday introduced their daughter and son, Layla Rae and Logan Joseph, to fans on social media, saying they were born prematurely on December 10.

"We knew how important it was to keep the energy clean, positive, & loving through their time in NICU," Yerrid said in an Instagram post showing the babies. "There aren't many words that can describe the journey of being pregnant and delivering children...but rest assured as I find them, I will share them."

The couple talked to People Magazine about the difficulty of the twins being born two months early.

"We reminded ourselves, each car ride to the hospital, that Layla and Logan are fighters," they said. "They went through more than some people will ever have to go through in an entire lifetime, which will only make them stronger. It was daunting and relieving at the same time."