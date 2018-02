Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- The US State Department's top diplomat in charge of North Korea policy is retiring at the end of the week. Joseph Yun, who is in his early 60s, told CNN: "It was completely my decision to retire at this time." He said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson accepted his resignation "with regret." Yun was appointed as the US special representative for North Korea policy by the Obama administration in October 2016. He was instrumental in securing the release of Otto Warmbier when he went to North Korea to pick him up last June.