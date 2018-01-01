Woman dead, pregnant woman injured in shooting

UPDATE: Police identified the woman killed as Jasmine Chandler. The pregnant woman's unborn baby died. The woman who was seven months pregnant is still being treated for her injuries.

Scroll for more content...

With the death of the unborn baby, the suspect could face two homicide charges. It will depend on the medical examiner's classification and whether or not the state's attorney pursues a charge.

From 2/25:

Baltimore Police are investigating a double shooting that left two one woman dead and another injured in Park Heights Sunday evening around 5 p.m.

At the scene, investigators say two women were sitting in a car and got into an argument. They say moments later an unknown shooter proceeds to shoot into the vehicle. The driver then hits the gas and drove across the road into another car.

According to officials, one of the women is a 28-year old who was suffering from gunshot wounds to her body. They say she was transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries. The second woman is a 30-year old who was pregnant. She was transported to an area hospital.