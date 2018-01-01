Tornadoes in Ohio had maximum wind speeds of 90-95 mph

Tornadoes that struck Brown and Clermont counties just after midnight Saturday packed maximum wind speeds of 90-95 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado that touched down northeast of Hamersville, in Brown County, had a maximum width of about 300 yards and traveled 4.9 miles.

A survey also found straight-line damage across "a much wider area. This area of damage extended about 13 miles in length, stretching from far southeastern Clermont County through north central Brown County."

Tornado damage started near Lucas Road about a mile northeast of Hamersville, according to the National Service Service office in Wilmington:

More significant damage was observed near the intersection of White Oak Valley Road and Smokey Row Road, where a well-built home suffered partial roof loss and additional loss of roofing material. At another property on White Oak Valley Road, a trailer was flipped over. Tree damage was extensive along Smokey Row Road, especially near its intersection with Vinegar Hill Road.

On New Hope-McKinley Road, about a half mile east of US-68, a mobile home had its roof completely removed. Debris from this roof was observed thrown about 500 yards downstream (northeast) of its origin. Additional tree damage was observed along New Hope-White Oak Station Road.

In Clermont County, the tornado that struck west of Felicity had a maximum width of 200 yards and was on the ground for about 3.5 miles.

According to the National Weather Service:

Damage is believed to have begun on Neville-Penn Schoolhouse Road, about halfway between Felicity and Neville. Tree damage in this area was very extensive, with many trees uprooted and others snapped. In addition, a mobile home was destroyed.

Damage continued further northeast on Neville-Penn Schoolhouse Road, with debris from one damaged structure observed blown against a fence line and into the nearby trees. A few other structures on Neville-Penn Schoolhouse Road suffered roof damage, including two barns with partial roof removal. Additional tree damage was observed further northeast, with a few trees snapped north of OH-756.

No injuries or fatalities were reported with either tornado.