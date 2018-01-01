Tense moments as United flight lands at PDX

A United Airlines flight landed safely at the Portland International Airport Sunday night after blowing a tire on takeoff from New Jersey, according to a airline spokesperson.

Flight 1551 from Newark Liberty International Airport, landed at PDX just before 10:30 p.m.

United said the plane blew one of its tires on takeoff and alerted PDX.

One passenger on-board told FOX 12 news that they heard a loud bang on takeoff but everyone was professional and there was no panic as the plane landed.

Port of Portland and Portland Fire was on standby to assist but the Boeing 737 landed without incident.

After landing, the aircraft was towed to a gate and passengers deplaned normally.