IU, IUPUI won't punish potential students for protesting

Indiana University and IUPUI have shown their support for any future or prospective students who take part in any marches or protests, saying it will not affect their admission decision.

Scroll for more content...

Many high school students have followed the lead of the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, protesting for increased gun control. Students in schools across the country have planned walkouts and other rallies as well.

Many colleges across the country, IU and IUPUI included, have told students that they won't reject them if they're disciplined for protesting.

A high school in Houston has warned students that they will be suspended for three days if they took part in any protest.

IU Admissions tweeted the following:

For all our future Hoosiers: At IU, we encourage students to engage in meaningful, informed, and civil discourse regarding difficult and important issues. Disciplinary action associated with participation in peaceful protest will not affect your admission decision in any way.- IUB Admissions (@IUAdmissions) February 24, 2018

IUPUI tweeted about the same issue on Monday, saying that the university applauds the efforts of future Jaguars to participate in discussion and social activism:

"Future Jaguars, we applaud your efforts to participate in discussion and social activism."